X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and Canaccord Genuity gave X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 44.3% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for X4 Pharmaceuticals with a $18.40 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.38 and a one-year low of $5.84. Currently, X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 71.96K.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.