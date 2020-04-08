X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Cowen & Co. gave X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -6.4% and a 28.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on X4 Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.60, representing an 117.1% upside. In a report issued on March 26, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on X4 Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.5 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.36 million.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.