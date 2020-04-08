X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cowen & Co. and H.C. Wainwright gave X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 37.5% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for X4 Pharmaceuticals with a $20.60 average price target, implying an 117.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.50 and a one-year low of $5.84. Currently, X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 77.67K.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.