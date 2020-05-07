Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Nomura and Roth Capital gave Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Deutsche Bank. Analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Buy rating on Wynn Resorts today and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $79.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 53.4% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wynn Resorts with a $120.33 average price target, which is a 49.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $104.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wynn Resorts’ market cap is currently $8.59B and has a P/E ratio of 70.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.46.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, ownership and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Macau, Wynn Palace and Las Vegas Operations. The Las Vegas Operations segment covers Wynn Las Vegas and Encore. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.