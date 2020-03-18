Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and Oppenheimer gave Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Anthony Powell maintained a Buy rating on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts yesterday and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.97, close to its 52-week low of $26.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 44.1% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple Hospitality REIT, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $62.80, a 101.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ market cap is currently $2.53B and has a P/E ratio of 16.63. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 139 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WH in relation to earlier this year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.