Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst David Katz maintained a Buy rating on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) yesterday and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.77, close to its 52-week high of $75.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 61.3% success rate. Katz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, International Game Technology, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts with a $76.83 average price target, representing a 2.7% upside. In a report issued on April 21, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ market cap is currently $6.98B and has a P/E ratio of -52.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 98 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WH in relation to earlier this year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements. The Hotel Management segment provides management services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.