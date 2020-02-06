Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report released today, Anthony Powell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 49.1% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Hersha Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ market cap is currently $5.8B and has a P/E ratio of 44.11. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 115 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WH in relation to earlier this year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following two business segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.