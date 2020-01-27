Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report issued on January 24, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Wyndham Destinations (WYND), with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.48, close to its 52-week high of $53.13.

Zaffino has an average return of 5.4% when recommending Wyndham Destinations.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is ranked #1246 out of 5859 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wyndham Destinations with a $61.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Wyndham Destinations’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion and net profit of $135 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $956 million and had a net profit of $108 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 102 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WYND in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. provides vacation property ownership, exchange, and rental services. Its global presence in 110 countries at more than 220 vacation ownership resorts and affiliated exchange properties distinguishes Wyndham Destinations as the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, with North America’s largest professionally managed rental business. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.