Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Buy rating on Wyndham Destinations (WYND) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 37.8% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Hertz Global Holdings, and Hersha Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wyndham Destinations with a $64.33 average price target.

Wyndham Destinations’ market cap is currently $3.9B and has a P/E ratio of 9.14. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 102 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WYND in relation to earlier this year.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. provides vacation property ownership, exchange, and rental services. Its global presence in 110 countries at more than 220 vacation ownership resorts and affiliated exchange properties distinguishes Wyndham Destinations as the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, with North America’s largest professionally managed rental business. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.