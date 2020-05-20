Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Nomura and Oppenheimer gave Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Deutsche Bank. Analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Buy rating on Wyndham Destinations today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.6% and a 35.4% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wyndham Destinations with a $41.17 average price target, representing a 39.6% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wyndham Destinations’ market cap is currently $2.36B and has a P/E ratio of 7.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 127 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WYND in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. provides vacation property ownership, exchange and rental services. The company segments include Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange (formerly, Exchange & Rentals). The Vacation Ownership segment includes vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, provide consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs, and provide property management services at resorts. The Vacation Exchange segment includes Fee-for-Service business that provides stable revenue streams and produces strong cash flow. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.