Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Nomura and Deutsche Bank gave Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Buy rating on Wyndham Destinations today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 49.9% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Servicemaster Global Holdings, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

Wyndham Destinations has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.71, which is a 41.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Wyndham Destinations’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $558 million and GAAP net loss of $134 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $918 million and had a net profit of $80 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WYND in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. provides vacation property ownership, exchange and rental services. The company segments include Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange (formerly, Exchange & Rentals). The Vacation Ownership segment includes vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, provide consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs, and provide property management services at resorts. The Vacation Exchange segment includes Fee-for-Service business that provides stable revenue streams and produces strong cash flow. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.