Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Wyndham Destinations (WYND), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 49.4% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Co, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Wyndham Destinations has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.50, a 145.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.14 and a one-year low of $13.74. Currently, Wyndham Destinations has an average volume of 914.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 121 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WYND in relation to earlier this year.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. provides vacation property ownership, exchange and rental services. The company segments include Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange (formerly, Exchange & Rentals). The Vacation Ownership segment includes vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, provide consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs, and provide property management services at resorts. The Vacation Exchange segment includes Fee-for-Service business that provides stable revenue streams and produces strong cash flow. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.