WW International (WW) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Hold rating on WW International (WW) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 69.6% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Williams-Sonoma, Capri Holdings, and Tractor Supply.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WW International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.40, implying a 21.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Lane Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.19 and a one-year low of $16.71. Currently, WW International has an average volume of 1.9M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WW in relation to earlier this year.

WW International, Inc. engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations.