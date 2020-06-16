WW International (WW) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Hold rating on WW International (WW) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 71.7% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WW International with a $29.38 average price target, which is a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on WW International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $400 million and GAAP net loss of $6.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $363 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.69 million.

WW International, Inc. engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations. The Continental Europe segment comprises of Germany, Switzerland, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, and Sweden Company-owned operations. The others segment offers Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Brazil Company-owned operations, as well as revenues and costs from franchises in the United States. The company was founded by Jean Nidetch in 1963 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

