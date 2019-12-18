WW Grainger (GWW) Receives a Sell from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Sell rating on WW Grainger (GWW) today and set a price target of $278.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $330.82, close to its 52-week high of $339.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

WW Grainger has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $324.00.

WW Grainger’s market cap is currently $17.86B and has a P/E ratio of 19.34. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.54.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GWW in relation to earlier this year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. operates as a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating products. It offers maintenance, repair and operating supplies and other related products and services through local branches, catalogs and the Internet.