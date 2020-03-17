WW Grainger (GWW) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Hold rating on WW Grainger (GWW) today and set a price target of $291.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $229.53, close to its 52-week low of $224.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.1% and a 37.9% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WW Grainger with a $314.40 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on WW Grainger’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.85 billion and net profit of $103 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.76 billion and had a net profit of $208 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada.