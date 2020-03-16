WW Grainger (GWW) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on WW Grainger (GWW), with a price target of $355.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $229.53, close to its 52-week low of $224.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 53.1% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Roper Technologies.

WW Grainger has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $324.60.

Based on WW Grainger’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.85 billion and net profit of $103 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.76 billion and had a net profit of $208 million.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada.