Wunderlich Downgrades Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) to Hold

Wunderlich analyst Wunderlich Securities downgraded Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) to Hold on November 1 and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.27.

Opendoor Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00, which is a 34.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 29, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.