Wsfs Financial (WSFS) Gets a Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Frank Schiraldi maintained a Buy rating on Wsfs Financial (WSFS) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Schiraldi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 43.6% success rate. Schiraldi covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meta Financial Group, First Commonwealth, and Mid Penn Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wsfs Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.00.

Wsfs Financial’s market cap is currently $1.38B and has a P/E ratio of 8.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.99.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers. The Cash Connect segment offers ATM vault cash, cash safe, and other cash logistics services. The Wealth Management segment focuses in array of fiduciary, investment management, credit, and deposit products to clients. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.