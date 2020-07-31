Wrap Technologies (WRTC) Receives a Hold from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Wrap Technologies (WRTC), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 59.0% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Wrap Technologies with a $12.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Wrap Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $689.4K and GAAP net loss of $2.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $117.8K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.48 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WRTC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J. Cohen and James A. Barnes on March 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.