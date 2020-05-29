Wrap Technologies (WRTC) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Buy rating on Wrap Technologies (WRTC) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -13.1% and a 37.3% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

Wrap Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.38.

Based on Wrap Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $689.4K and GAAP net loss of $2.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $117.8K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.48 million.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J. Cohen and James A. Barnes on March 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.