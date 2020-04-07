Wrap Technologies (WRTC) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Buy rating on Wrap Technologies (WRTC) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -41.0% and a 5.1% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, KLDiscovery, and Trupanion.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wrap Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.38.

The company has a one-year high of $8.00 and a one-year low of $3.07. Currently, Wrap Technologies has an average volume of 315.7K.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J. Cohen and James A. Barnes on March 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.