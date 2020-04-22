WR Berkley (WRB) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on WR Berkley (WRB), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 53.6% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for WR Berkley with a $57.20 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $79.92 and a one-year low of $43.05. Currently, WR Berkley has an average volume of 1.17M.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segments. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment is involved in the reinsurance business on a facultative and treaty basis, primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, and South Africa. The company was founded by William R. Berkley in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.