WR Berkley (WRB) Initiated with a Buy at Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo initiated coverage with a Buy rating on WR Berkley (WRB) and a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $77.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 66.0% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Arthur J Gallagher & Co, and Renaissancere Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WR Berkley with a $79.00 average price target, a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on WR Berkley’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.29 billion and net profit of $312 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.98 billion and had a net profit of $119 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segments. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment is involved in the reinsurance business on a facultative and treaty basis, primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, and South Africa. The company was founded by William R. Berkley in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.