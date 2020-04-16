WPX Energy (WPX) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on WPX Energy (WPX) on April 14 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.61, close to its 52-week low of $1.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 40.5% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WPX Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.00, which is a 148.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Imperial Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

WPX Energy’s market cap is currently $2.25B and has a P/E ratio of 6.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.52.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WPX in relation to earlier this year.

WPX Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on exploiting, developing and growing its oil positions in the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded on April 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

