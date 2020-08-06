WPX Energy (WPX) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report issued on July 30, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on WPX Energy (WPX). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -20.1% and a 25.6% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Occidental Petroleum, and Black Stone Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WPX Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.65, implying a 41.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.43 and a one-year low of $1.94. Currently, WPX Energy has an average volume of 10.68M.

WPX Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on exploiting, developing and growing its oil positions in the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded on April 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.