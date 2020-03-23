WPX Energy (WPX) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Buy rating on WPX Energy (WPX) on March 18 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.82, close to its 52-week low of $1.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -43.4% and a 13.6% success rate. Grampp covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sundance Energy Australia, Lonestar Resources US, and SilverBow Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for WPX Energy with a $12.33 average price target, which is a 305.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.33 and a one-year low of $1.94. Currently, WPX Energy has an average volume of 10.65M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WPX in relation to earlier this year.

WPX Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on exploiting, developing and growing its oil positions in the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded on April 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

