WP Carey & Co (WPC) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Frank Lee from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on WP Carey & Co (WPC), with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 28.6% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Franklin Street Properties, and American Finance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WP Carey & Co with a $81.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on WP Carey & Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $291 million and net profit of $105 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $305 million and had a net profit of $66.04 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

W.P. Carey, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments. The company was founded by William Polk Carey in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.