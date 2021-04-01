Worldline (WRDLY) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Arnaud Girod maintained a Hold rating on Worldline (WRDLY) on March 30 and set a price target of EUR74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #6272 out of 7413 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Worldline is a Hold with an average price target of $86.82.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $50.30 and a one-year low of $36.27. Currently, Worldline has an average volume of 16.14K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Worldline SA is a provider of electronic payment and transactional services. The company offers merchant acquiring, payment processing, and business solution services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. Worldline’s revenue is equally split between its three business units: merchant services and terminals, financial processing and software licensing, and mobility and e-transactional services. Most contracts are on a long-term basis, paying an initial upfront fee for the system implementation plus a recurring fee over the life of the agreement. Worldline predominantly operates in Europe.