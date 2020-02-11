World Wrestling (WWE) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at J.P. Morgan

World Wrestling (WWE) received a Hold rating from J.P. Morgan analyst David Karnovsky today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.05, close to its 52-week low of $40.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Karnovsky is ranked #2025 out of 5894 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for World Wrestling with a $54.00 average price target, implying a 29.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $54.00 price target.

Based on World Wrestling’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $69.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $41.2 million.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

