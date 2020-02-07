World Wrestling (WWE) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating on World Wrestling (WWE) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.50, close to its 52-week low of $40.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 63.2% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walt Disney, ViacomCBS, and Netflix.

World Wrestling has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.22, which is a 62.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Northcoast Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

World Wrestling’s market cap is currently $3.5B and has a P/E ratio of 84.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.93.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

