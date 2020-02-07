World Wrestling (WWE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and Guggenheim gave World Wrestling (NYSE: WWE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Rosenblatt Securities. Analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Buy rating on World Wrestling today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.50, close to its 52-week low of $40.24.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 52.6% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, MSG Networks, and Walt Disney.

World Wrestling has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.89, implying a 71.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Northcoast Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

World Wrestling’s market cap is currently $3.5B and has a P/E ratio of 84.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.93.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

Read More on WWE: