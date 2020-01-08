World Wrestling (WWE) Gets a Buy Rating from Loop Capital Markets

In a report released yesterday, Alan Gould from Loop Capital Markets maintained a Buy rating on World Wrestling (WWE), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Gould is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 56.9% success rate. Gould covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cinemark Holdings, Walt Disney, and Netflix.

Currently, the analyst consensus on World Wrestling is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $84.64, implying a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 3, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

World Wrestling’s market cap is currently $5.22B and has a P/E ratio of 125.78. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands.