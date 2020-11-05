Workiva (WK) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson reiterated a Hold rating on Workiva (WK) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.41, close to its 52-week high of $61.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.8% and a 75.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., BigCommerce Holdings, and Manhattan Associates.

Workiva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.00.

Based on Workiva’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $83.86 million and GAAP net loss of $19.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $73.48 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WK in relation to earlier this year.

Workiva, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting and compliance. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail. The company was founded by Matthew M. Rizai, Jerome M. Behar, Martin J. Vanderploeg, Joseph H. Howell, and Daniel J. Murray in August 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.