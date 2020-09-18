Workiva (WK) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Hold rating on Workiva (WK) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 73.7% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Workiva with a $62.80 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $61.50 and a one-year low of $22.01. Currently, Workiva has an average volume of 323.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WK in relation to earlier this year.

Workiva, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting and compliance. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail. The company was founded by Matthew M. Rizai, Jerome M. Behar, Martin J. Vanderploeg, Joseph H. Howell, and Daniel J. Murray in August 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.