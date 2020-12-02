Workhorse Group (WKHS) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch assigned a Buy rating to Workhorse Group (WKHS) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.4% and a 61.7% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Workhorse Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.67.

Workhorse Group’s market cap is currently $3.04B and has a P/E ratio of -10.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -250.93.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WKHS in relation to earlier this year.

Workhorse Group, Inc. engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand. The Aviation division offers delivery drones and SureFly multicopter. The company was founded by Stephen S. Burns on February 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, OH.

