Workday (WDAY) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Workday (WDAY), with a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $251.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.8% and a 79.6% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Bill.com Holdings, and RingCentral.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Workday with a $287.14 average price target, implying a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $320.00 price target.

Workday’s market cap is currently $60.29B and has a P/E ratio of -179.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 64.08.

Workday, Inc. engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. The company was founded by David A. Duffield and Aneel Bhusri in March 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.