Workday (WDAY) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Workday (WDAY), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $170.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 68.7% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Workday is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $172.78, which is a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $194.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $226.83 and a one-year low of $107.75. Currently, Workday has an average volume of 2.83M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Workday, Inc. engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. The company was founded by David A. Duffield and Aneel Bhusri in March 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

Read More on WDAY: