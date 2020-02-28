Workday (WDAY) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Goldman Sachs and Mizuho Securities gave Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Monness. Analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Workday today and set a price target of $262.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $165.80.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 69.7% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Workday with a $211.22 average price target, implying a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $226.83 and a one-year low of $151.06. Currently, Workday has an average volume of 1.82M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WDAY in relation to earlier this year.

Workday, Inc. engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions, and government agencies.