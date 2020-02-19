Workday (WDAY): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

Merrill Lynch analyst Kash Rangan maintained a Buy rating on Workday (WDAY) today and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $199.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Rangan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 72.9% success rate. Rangan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Workday is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $213.30, implying a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $211.00 price target.

Based on Workday’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $116 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $104 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WDAY in relation to earlier this year.

Workday, Inc. engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions, and government agencies.