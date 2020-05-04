Workday (WDAY) Gets a Sell Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released today, Yun Kim from Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a Sell rating on Workday (WDAY) and a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $148.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 59.6% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Workday with a $183.61 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Workday’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $976 million and GAAP net loss of $128 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $789 million and had a GAAP net loss of $104 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Workday, Inc. engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. The company was founded by David A. Duffield and Aneel Bhusri in March 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

Read More on WDAY: