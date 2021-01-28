Workday (WDAY) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Workday (WDAY) today and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $224.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 73.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Workday is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $264.53, representing a 18.3% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $259.01 and a one-year low of $107.75. Currently, Workday has an average volume of 2.18M.

Workday, Inc. engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. The company was founded by David A. Duffield and Aneel Bhusri in March 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.