Woodward (WWD) Receives a Hold from Barrington

In a report released today, Christopher Howe from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Woodward (WWD). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $127.84, close to its 52-week high of $129.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 72.3% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Columbus Mckinnon, and Kadant.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Woodward with a $131.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $129.06 and a one-year low of $75.10. Currently, Woodward has an average volume of 349.2K.

Woodward, Inc. engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segment. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.