Woodward (WWD) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, David E. Strauss from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Woodward (WWD), with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.35, close to its 52-week low of $46.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 50.7% success rate. Strauss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Transdigm Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Woodward with a $86.00 average price target, a 50.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Woodward’s market cap is currently $3.64B and has a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.84.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WWD in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Chad Robert Preiss, the Business Unit President of WWD sold 12,500 shares for a total of $1,331,655.

Woodward, Inc. engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segment. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control. The Industrial segment includes the design and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, electricity, motion, and combustion. The company was founded by Amos W. Woodward in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.