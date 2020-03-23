Woodward (WWD) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst David E. Strauss maintained a Hold rating on Woodward (WWD) on March 20 and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.18, close to its 52-week low of $51.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 47.3% success rate. Strauss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Woodward has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.25, implying a 71.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Based on Woodward’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $53.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $49.12 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WWD in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Chad Robert Preiss, the Business Unit President of WWD sold 12,500 shares for a total of $1,331,655.

Woodward, Inc. engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segment. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.