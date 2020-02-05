Woodward (WWD) Gets a Hold Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Christopher Howe from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Woodward (WWD). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 71.6% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Columbus Mckinnon, and Harsco.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Woodward with a $131.33 average price target, representing a 12.2% upside. In a report issued on February 3, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Woodward’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $53.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $49.12 million.

Woodward, Inc. engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segment. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.