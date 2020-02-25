Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Receives a Hold from Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Hold rating on Wolverine World Wide (WWW) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 58.7% success rate. Kummetz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Boot Barn, Genesco, and Tilly’s.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wolverine World Wide with a $34.50 average price target.

Wolverine World Wide’s market cap is currently $2.4B and has a P/E ratio of 16.29. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.08.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing, licensing and marketing of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group and Wolverine Heritage Group.