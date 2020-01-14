WNS (WNS) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on WNS (WNS), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.84, close to its 52-week high of $68.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 60.4% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and Computer Task.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for WNS with a $73.40 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $68.55 and a one-year low of $44.37. Currently, WNS has an average volume of 164.5K.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. is a global business process management company. It offers comprehensive data, voice, analytical and business transformation services with a blended onshore, nearshore and offshore delivery model.

