WNS (WNS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cowen & Co. and Robert W. Baird gave WNS (NYSE: WNS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barrington. Analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on WNS today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.8% and a 34.6% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

WNS has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.25, a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $75.86 and a one-year low of $34.26. Currently, WNS has an average volume of 345.4K.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. is a global business process management company. It offers comprehensive data, voice, analytical and business transformation services with a blended onshore, nearshore and offshore delivery model. The company operates through two segments: WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The WNS Global BPM is delivered out of its delivery centers in China Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom and the U.S., as well as its subcontractors delivery center in China. This segment includes all of the company’s business activities with the exception of WNS Auto Claims BPM. The WNS Auto Claims BPM segment is automobile claims management business which is primarily based in the United Kingdom and is part of its insurance business unit. WNS (Holdings) was founded by Alan Stephen Dunning, David Charles Tibble and Neeraj Bhargava on February 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.