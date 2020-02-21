Wix (WIX) Gets a Sell Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Sell rating on Wix (WIX) today and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 71.7% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Criteo SA, and Pinterest.

Wix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $162.33.

The company has a one-year high of $156.40 and a one-year low of $104.61. Currently, Wix has an average volume of 519.2K.

Wix.com Ltd. engages in the provision of web development, design, and management solutions and applications. It provides free design templates for personal and business use, web design and layout tools, web hosting through the Wix domain, applications from the App Market, blog and social network page support, other marketing and work flow management applications and services. The company also offers eCommerce and appointment applications, and marketing tools such as Google Analytics and mailing lists. Wix.com was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.